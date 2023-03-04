Itel launches its first-ever tablet in India: Price and specifications

Mumbai: Chinese mobile manufacturing company, Itel launched its first-ever tablet in the Indian markets. The device named ‘ Itel Pad’ is available for purchase in India for Rs. 12,999. The tablet is on sale at both online and offline retail stores in Light Blue and Deep Grey colours.

The nano-SIM-supported Itel Pad One features a 10.1-inch HD+ IPS LCD display with a resolution of 1280×800 pixels and sports slim bezels. The tablet is powered by an octa-core SC9863A1 SoC with 4GB RAM and 128GB internal storage that can be expanded up to 512GB. It runs Android 12 (Go Edition). The device has an 8-megapixel rear camera with an 80-degree wide-angle lens and a 5-megapixel AF camera with flash on the front.

The tablet has a 6,000mAh battery and 10W charging support. The tablet has dual speakers, a 3.5mm audio jack, WiFi, OTG, which allows users to connect the tablet to external devices, and Bluetooth. The newly launched device supports 4G calling in India. It also comes with a USB Type-C port.