Jerusalem devotes holy oil for King Charles’ coronation

Buckingham Palace informed that, the holy oil that will be used to anoint King Charles at his coronation in May was dedicated in Jerusalem, highlighting the British monarch’s connections to the Holy Land.

The Chrism oil was dedicated in The Church of the Holy Sepulchre by His Beatitude Theophilos III, the Greek Orthodox Patriarch of Jerusalem, and Hosam Naoum, the archbishop of the Anglican Church in the city, says the palace.

When Charles and his wife Camilla are crowned in London’s Westminster Abbey on May 6, the oil will be used to anoint them, which is said to be the most sacred element of the sombre process.

The oil is traditionally applied on the sovereign’s hands, breast, and head after being poured from an amplulla onto the Coronation Spoon.

Olives from two orchards on the Mount of Olives, at the Monastery of the Ascension and the Monastery of Mary Magdalene, the final resting place of Charles’ grandmother Princess Alice of Greece, were used to make the newly consecrated oil.

The service will be presided over by Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby, who stated that it had been his goal for the oil to be produced from the Mount of Olives ever since the coronation plans got underway and that it underlined Charles’ close kinship.

‘This reveals the strong historic link between the coronation, the Bible and the Holy Land,’ said Welby, the spiritual head of the Anglican Church. ‘Monarchs have been anointed with oil from this hallowed location, from ancient kings to the present.’