Kerala Blasters’ supporters showered love to the team in Kochi

Following their dramatic elimination from the Indian Super League (ISL) 2022–23 season, Kerala Blasters players and head coach Ivan Vukomanovic were greeted warmly as they arrived here on Saturday afternoon.

Sunil Chhetri scored from a free kick that was taken swiftly on Friday night in the first knockout game at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium, prompting Serb Vukomanovic to remove his men from the pitch in protest.

Bengaluru FC advanced to the semifinals despite the Blasters players disputing the goal with the referee.

Upon arriving, Vukomanovic declined to address the contentious goal. At the Cochin airport, hundreds of supporters gathered and presented Vukomanovic with yellow roses.

Before leading the Blasters into the playoffs this season, Vukomanovic had led them to a runner-up finish the previous year.

Mumbai City FC and Bengaluru will square off in the semifinals. In the second semifinal, Hyderabad FC will face the winner of the second knockout game between ATK Mohun Bagan and Odisha FC.