National Safety Day 2023: Know history, significance and theme

National Safety Day is celebrated on 4 March every year in India. National Safety Day commemorates the establishment of the National Safety Council in 1966. The National Safety Council is an NGO that works to raise awareness about safety protocols related to road safety, human health safety, and environmental safety.

National Safety Day is celebrated to make people aware about safety measures at work. 4 March also marks the beginning of the National Safety Week in India. The National Safety Week is observed from 4 to 10 March annually.

The theme for National Safety Day 2023 is ‘Our Aim – Zero Harm’. The theme signifies the importance of protection of society as a whole.

The Ministry of Labour and Employment, Government of India established the National Safety Council as a non-profit, self-financing body on 4th March 1966. National Safety Day was launched for the first time in 1972. The National Safety Council was registered as a Public Trust under the Bombay Public Trust Act of 1950 in 2000.