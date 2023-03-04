Nurses and midwives in Australia have been warned against posting explicit content on OnlyFans. The Sydney Morning Herald stated that the Nursing and Midwifery Council of New South Wales (NSW) warned medical professionals that even if they created explicit content on their own time and in a way that did not identify them as professionals, they ran the danger of distracting patients.

‘If a practitioner is the content creator (on OnlyFans), then being recognised or publishing photographs in uniform, they could be reported for their conduct, deemed by the complainant as unprofessional, or as one said, a distraction for patients,’ the email titled ‘OnlyFans – Are you breaching the professional standards by subscribing to online content services?’ read.

The Nursing and Midwifery Council also listed examples of OnlyFans scenarios for discussion.

A spokesperson for NSW Health Minister Brad Hazzard told the publication that OnlyFans guidelines were a matter for the Nursing and Midwifery Council, which is an independent oversight body, and he would not seek to influence it.