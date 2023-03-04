Producer Shibu Baby John of ‘Malaikottai Valiban’ rejects rumours about Mohanlal’s role

Shibu Baby John has denied the about Mohanlal’s alleged role in Lijo Jose Pellissery’s next film ‘Malaikottai Valiban’.

There have recently been rumours that Mohanlal, who is working with the popular director for the first time, may portray the tenacious wrestler Great Gama of Colonial India.

Shibu, who is financing the movie through his recently launched production company John and Mary Creative, told an internet station that the rumours are the result of people’s dreams.

Shibu stated that there would be a press conference in the upcoming days where more information about the movie will be revealed.

The setting stills give away that the movie is set in India when the British were in power. On January 18, the movie began shooting in Jaisalmer, Rajasthan. It appears that Pokhran in Rajasthan is where the movie was also shot. After the Pokhran schedule, the shooting would be done in Jaisalmer.

P F Rafeek wrote the screenplay for the high-profile movie.