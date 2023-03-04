Remarks against Mamatha Banerjee: Bengal Congress spokesperson arrested

A senior police officer reported that West Bengal Congress spokesman Kaustav Bagchi was detained early on Saturday morning at his home after being accused of making derogatory remarks about Mamata Banerjee.

Around 3.30 AM, a sizable team from the city’s Burtolla police station carried out a raid at Mr. Bagchi’s home in Barrackpore in the North 24 Parganas district of West Bengal and arrested him, he claimed.

On Friday, a complaint was made against Mr. Bagchi at the Burtolla police station for allegedly making remarks about the chief minister.

‘Kaustav Bagchi has been taken into custody at his Barrackpore home. We are unable to discuss it much. He is speaking with one of our policemen’ the policeman informed PTI.

After the Congress won the Sagardighi byelection, Mr. Bagchi, a lawyer, allegedly reacted angrily and criticised the chief minister and Trinamool Congress supremo Mamata Banerjee for her ‘personal attacks’ on West Bengal Pradesh Congress Committee President Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury.

Party members protested outside the police station as Mr. Bagchi was being taken to Burtolla Police Station following his arrest.

He stated that Mr. Bagchi has been charged with violating multiple IPC sections, including 120(B) (criminal conspiracy), 504 (intentional insult with intent to incite breach of peace), 506, and others.