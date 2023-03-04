Scotland bans use of desflurane, an anaesthetic which poses a tremendous threat to the environment

Desflurane, an anaesthetic that greatly endangers the environment, has been outlawed in Scotland. Scotland has so become the first nation in the world to take this action. Desflurane has a potential for 2500 times more global warming than carbon dioxide, according to the National Health Service (NHS) of the United Kingdom. Before surgery, desflurane is frequently used to put patients to sleep.

A desflurane ban in Scotland would reduce emissions by enough to power 1700 houses for a year.

Desflurane usage has begun to decline in many hospitals throughout the UK. According to the BBC, desflurane is no longer being used by 40 hospital trusts in England and several hospitals in Wales.

Its use will soon be prohibited, according to NHS England. Once in place, it would cut emissions equal to powering 11,000 homes every year.

It is expected that other countries, including those in Europe would impose ban on the use of desflurane.