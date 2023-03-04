Strong earthquake hits New Zealand

Wellington: A strong earthquake measuring 6.6 magnitude on the Richter Scale struck Kermadec Islands region in New Zealand on Saturday. According to the European Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC), the earthquake was at a depth of 183 km. The U.S. Tsunami Warning System said there was no tsunami warning after the quake.

New Zealand experiences large numbers of small earthquakes every year as the island nation is situated on the seismically active ‘Ring of Fire’, a 40,000-km arc of volcanoes and ocean trenches girdling much of the Pacific Ocean.