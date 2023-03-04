UAE based airline announces flights to 4 destinations

Dubai: Low-budget air carrier based in Dubai, Flydubai, announced the launch of 4 destinations in Saudi Arabia. The air carrier will operate flights to Neom from March 16, Najran from 18 March, Al Qaisumah from March 21 and Jizan from April 26.

Earlier this year, the airline also resumed its operations to AlUla with a twice-weekly service from January 12.

Thus the total network of the airline will grow into 120 destinations in 53 countries.