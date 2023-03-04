Vivo launches new true wireless earbuds in India: Price and specifications

Mumbai: Vivo launched its new true wireless (TWS) earbuds named ‘Vivo TWS Air earbuds’ in the Indian markets. It is priced at Rs. 3,999. However, one can avail a discount of Rs. 1000 if they purchase the earbuds alongside V27 series in a bundle offer. The wearables will be available for sale on Vivo’s official website as well as Flipkart in 2 colours— Pebble Blue and Bubble White.

The earbuds come with a 14.2mm speaker driver, dual beamforming microphones, IP54 water and dust resistance as well as dual-mic call noise cancellation feature. The wearables support Bluetooth 5.2 and Google Fast Pair features. The earbuds are tuned by Vivo Golden Ears Acoustics Lab. It is equipped with DeepX 2.0 stereo sound effects that offer mega bass, clear voice, and clear high pitch.

It offers up to 25 hours of battery life with the case and up to 4.5 hours of playtime on each earbud on a single charge. The charging case is powered by a 430mAh battery.