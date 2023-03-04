White House says that US President Joe Biden had a cancerous skin lesion removed last month

The White House said on Friday that US President Joe Biden underwent the removal of a malignant skin lesion last month as part of a routine health examination. The White House reported that the president’s physical examination at the beginning of February revealed that he was healthy and ‘fit for duty.’

In a letter made public to the media, Biden’s doctor Kevin O’Connor reportedly stated, ‘The removal of all malignant tissue was successful. At the time of the biopsy, the region nearby the biopsy site was ostensibly treated with electrodessication and curettage. No more care is necessary.’

The doctor stated that the 80-year-old healthy president has recovered well from the procedure and would continue dermatologic surveillance as part of his medical care.

The letter also mentioned that the type of cancer found- basal cell carcinoma does not spread generally.

The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) said basal and squamous cell carcinoma are the two most common types of skin cancer in the US.

The US Skin Cancer Foundation said that almost 3.6 million Americans are diagnosed every year with basal, and it is the most frequently occurring form of all cancers, BBC reported.