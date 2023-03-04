Women’s Premier League 2023: Mumbai Indians to face Gujarat Giants today: Possible playing XI

Mumbai: The first season of Women’s Premier League (WPL 2023) will begin today in Navi Mumbai. First match between Mumbai Indians and Gujarat Giants will be played at DY Patil Stadium Navi Mumbai, at 7.30 pm today. The tournament final will be played at the Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai, on the 26th of March.

5 teams are participating in the inaugural edition of WPL. The teams are Mumbai Indians (MI), Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB), Delhi Capitals (DC), UP Warriorz (UPW) and Gujarat Giants (GG). India captain Harmanpreet Kaur has been named as MI captain while opener Smriti Mandhana will lead RCB’s women’s team. Australian skipper Meg Lanning will lead Delhi Capitals, while Beth Mooney has been named as captain for Gujarat Giants. Australian wicketkeeper and batter Alyssa Healy is leading UP Warriorz in WPL 2023.

Possible playing XI:

Gujarat Giants Predicted Playing XI: Beth Mooney (c), Sophia Dunkley, Sabbhineni Meghana, Deandra Dottin, Ashleigh Gardner, Harleen Deol, Dayalan Hemalatha, Sushma Verma (wk), Sneh Rana, Mansi Joshi, Monica Patel

Mumbai Indians playing XI: Yastika Bhatia, Hayley Matthews, Amelia Kerr, Nat Sciver-Brunt, Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Chloe Tryon, Amanjot Kaur, Pooja Vastrakar, Humaira Kazi, Sonam Yadav, Saika Ishaque