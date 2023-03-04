World Wildlife Day 2023: Know history, significance and theme

World Wildlife Day is observed every year on March 03. The day is celebrated to raise awareness about the importance of protecting the world’s flora and fauna. The theme of this year’s World Wildlife Day is ‘Partnerships for wildlife conservation’. The theme is selected to honour the people who are making a difference across the globe by conserving nature.

World Wildlife Day was established by the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) in December 2013. This was as the Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species of Wild Fauna and Flora (CITES) was signed in 1973 on this day. So, on March 3 this year, it will be marking the 50th anniversary of CITES.

At present, there are 184 parties to the convention, including India. The CITES Secretariat is administered by UNEP (The United Nations Environment Programme) and is located in Geneva, Switzerland.