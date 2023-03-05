Big Ticket Abu Dhabi: Expat wins Dh15 million

Abu Dhabi: A Turkish national based in Dubai has won Dh15 million in the latest draw of Abu Dhabi Big Ticket. First-time participant Sam Heidaritorshizi won the fortune. He is currently the Managing Director of a pharmaceutical company.

The second prize of Dh1 million was won by Emirati national Salim Albastaki. He has been purchasing tickets for the past 15 years and is a first-timer winner.

Big Ticket customers who purchase raffle tickets in February are automatically entered into weekly electronic draws that will see three winners walk away with Dh100,000 every month.