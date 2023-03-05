Big Ticket Abu Dhabi: Expat wins Dh15 million

Abu Dhabi: A Turkish national based in Dubai has won Dh15 million in the latest draw of Abu Dhabi Big Ticket. First-time participant Sam Heidaritorshizi won the fortune. He is currently the Managing Director of a pharmaceutical company.
The second prize of Dh1 million was won by Emirati national Salim Albastaki. He has been purchasing tickets for the past 15 years and is a first-timer winner.
Also Read: IRCTC introduces ‘Char Dham Yatra’: Details inside
Big Ticket customers who purchase raffle tickets in February are automatically entered into weekly electronic draws that will see three winners walk away with Dh100,000 every month.
Post Your Comments