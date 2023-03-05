Chennai and Kolkata are among the cities most at risk from sea level rise: Study

According to a study published in the journal Nature Climate Change, Chennai and Kolkata are among the cities at particular risk due to sea level rise. The study examined the vulnerability of 136 coastal cities to sea level rise and found that many of these cities are located in Asia, including in India.

Chennai and Kolkata are both major coastal cities in India that are highly vulnerable to the impacts of sea level rise. Chennai is located on the Bay of Bengal and has experienced severe flooding in recent years due to rising sea levels and intense rainfall. Kolkata, located on the Hooghly River delta, is also at risk due to rising sea levels, which could lead to increased flooding and erosion.

The study also found that cities in Bangladesh, China, and Vietnam are among the most vulnerable to sea level rise, due to their low-lying coastal locations and high population densities. The researchers noted that urgent action is needed to address the impacts of climate change and protect vulnerable coastal communities.

Overall, the findings of this study highlight the need for greater efforts to address the impacts of sea level rise in vulnerable coastal cities, including in India. This may include investing in infrastructure to protect against flooding and erosion, promoting sustainable development practices, and reducing greenhouse gas emissions to mitigate the impacts of climate change.