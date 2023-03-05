Commodity Market: Gold price remain firm

Mumbai: Gold price remained firm in the Kerala market. Sovereign gold is trading at Rs 41,480 per 8 gram. One gram gold is trading at Rs 5185. This is the highest price of the yellow metal reported in this month. Gold price gained by Rs 80 per 8 gram yesterday.

Also Read: Indian Railways extends frequency of this special train: Details

On the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), gold future finished at Rs 55,737 per 10 gm. The precious metal reported a weekly gain of around 0.54%. However, in international market, yellow metal price ascended over 2% and closed at around $1,848 per ounce levels.