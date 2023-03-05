Indian Railways cancels several trains today: Full list

New Delhi: The Indian Railways has cancelled several trains today, March 5. The national transporter cancelled these trains scheduled to depart today due to maintenance and operational work. The list of cancelled trains comprises trains running from several Indian cities like Kanpur, Asansol, Delhi, Lucknow, Bokaro Steel City, Buxar, Amravati, Wardha, Nagpur, Pune, Pathankot, Madurai, Rameswaram, etc.

Indian Railways has requested passengers to check train details by visiting https://enquiry.indianrail.gov.in/mntes or NTES app. The national transporter informed that tickets booked via IRCTC website will be cancelled automatically and a refund will be initiated in the user’s accounts. Passengers who have booked tickets through counters will have to visit the reservation counter to claim the refund.

How to check the full list of cancelled trains:

Log onto indianrail.gov.in/mntes and select the date of journey

Next, select Exceptional Trains on the top panel of the screen

Click on Cancelled Trains option

Select Fully or Partially option to see full list of trains with time, routes and other details as per requirement

List of cancelled trains:

Train No. 09161 Valsad – Vadodara Special will remain cancelled on 5th March, 2023.

Train No. 12935 Bandra Terminus – Surat Intercity will remain cancelled on 5th March, 2023

Train No. 12933 Mumbai Central – Ahmedabad Karnavati Express will remain cancelled on 5th March, 2023

Train No. 22929 Dahanu Road – Vadodara Express will remain cancelled on 5th March, 2023

Train No. 12921 Mumbai Central – Surat Flying Ranee will remain cancelled on 5th March, 2023

Train No. 19425 Borivali – Nandurbar Express will remain cancelled on 5th March, 2023

Train No. 09051 Mumbai Central – Bhusaval Special will remain cancelled on 5th March, 2023

Train No. 19417 Borivali – Ahmedabad Express will remain cancelled on 6th & 7th March, 2023

Train No. 09087 Sanjan – Surat MEMU Special will remain cancelled on 5th March, 2023

Train No. 09151 Valsad – Surat MEMU Special will remain cancelled on 5th March, 2023

Train No. 09153 Umbargam – Valsad MEMU Special will remain cancelled on 5th March, 2023

Train No. 09155 Surat – Vadodara MEMU Special will remain cancelled on 5th March, 2023

Train No. 09171 Surat – Bharuch MEMU Special will remain cancelled on 5th March, 2023

Train No. 22963 Bandra Terminus – Bhavnagar SF Express will remain cancelled on 6th March, 2023

Train No. 20925 Surat – Amravati Superfast Express will remain cancelled on 5th March, 2023

Train No. 09622 Bandra Terminus – Ajmer Special will remain cancelled on 6th March, 2023

Train No. 19005 Surat – Bhusaval Express will remain cancelled on 5th March, 2023

Train No. 11127 Bhusaval – Katni Express will remain cancelled on 6th March, 2023

Train No. 22138 Ahmedabad – Nagpur Prerana Express will remain cancelled on 5th March, 2023

Train No. 12922 Surat – Mumbai Central Flying Ranee Express will remain cancelled on 5th March, 2023

Train No. 12934 Ahmedabad – Mumbai Central Karnavati Express will remain cancelled on 5th March, 2023

Train No. 22930 Vadodara – Dahanu Road Express will remain cancelled on 5th March, 2023

Train No. 20926 Amravati – Surat Superfast Express will remain cancelled on 6th March, 2023

Train No. 12936 Surat – Mumbai Central Intercity Express will remain cancelled on 5th March, 2023

Train No. 09162 Vadodara – Valsad Special will remain cancelled on 5th March, 2023

Train No. 09621 Ajmer – Bandra Terminus Superfast Special will remain cancelled on 5th March, 2023

Train No. 22964 Bhavnagar – Bandra Terminus SF Express will remain cancelled on 5th March, 2023

Train No. 22924 Jamnagar – Bandra Terminus Humsafar Express will remain cancelled on 5th March, 2023

Train No. 19426 Nandurbar – Borivali Express will remain cancelled on 5th & 6th March, 2023

Train No. 19007 Surat – Bhusaval Express will remain cancelled on 5th March, 2023

Train No. 09152 Surat – Valsad MEMU Special will remain cancelled on 5th March, 2023

Train No. 09154 Valsad – Umbargam MEMU Special will remain cancelled on 5th March, 2023

Train No. 19006 Bhusaval – Surat Express will remain cancelled on 8th March, 2023

Train No. 11128 Katni – Bhusaval Express will remain cancelled on 7th March, 2023

Train No. 09052 Bhusaval – Mumbai Central Special will remain cancelled on 6th March, 2023