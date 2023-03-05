India’s audience laughs when the Russian foreign minister claims that Ukraine started the war

After claiming that the war in Ukraine was ‘started against us,’ the foreign minister of Russia, Sergei Lavrov, received jeers in Delhi.

Lavrov asserted that Russia was attempting to halt the Ukraine conflict, which broke out following its own full-scale invasion in February 2022, reported the BBC.

As per Sky News, the 72-year-old made the improbable claim that Russia was attempting to end the war while speaking at the Raisina Dialogue, a discussion of the major political and economic issues facing the world that takes place in New Delhi and is one of the few such gatherings worldwide that still invites Russian politicians to attend.

The war, which we are attempting to put an end to and which was launched against us using Ukrainians, undoubtedly had an impact on Russian policy, especially energy policy, he said.

The story also noted that for the seasoned politician, who has held the position since 2004, it wasn’t all jest. His audience praised his remark when he was challenged about the ‘double standard’ of Western actions in sovereign nations, Sky News continued.

He questioned the interviewer, ‘Have you been interested in these years [in] what is going on in Iraq, what is going on in Afghanistan?’

‘[You] think the US has the right to designate every country on earth a threat to its national interests, like they did in Yugoslavia, Iraq, Libya, and Syria… and you don’t ask them any questions?’