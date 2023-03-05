IRCTC announces new tour package: Details

New Delhi: The Indian Railways Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) has announced anew tour package. The package named ‘North East Discovery: Beyond Guwahati (CDBG01)’. The package will cover Kaziranga, Itanagar, Agartala, Sivasagar, Jorhat, Unakoti, Udaipur, Dimapur, Shillong, Kohima and Cherrapunji.

The 15-days tour conducted on Bharat Gaurav Tourist Train will start from New Delhi on March 21. Passengers can board and deboard from Delhi, Ghaziabad, Aligarh, Etawah, Tundla, Kanpur, Lucknow and Varanasi railway stations.

The cost of the tour package is Rs 1,04,390. Although, it can be more or less depending on different categories. Tourists can visit the official website of IRCTC Tourism at irctctourism.com to make a booking for the North-East tour package. Apart from this, you can also contact the regional offices of IRCTC.