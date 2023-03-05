Noise launches new true wireless stereo earbuds in India: price and specifications

Mumbai: India based brand, Noise launched its Noise Buds X true wireless stereo (TWS) earbuds in the markets. It is priced at Rs. 1,999 and can be bought in Carbon Black and Snow White colour options. They are currently up for sale via the Noise website and Amazon.

The Noise Buds X are powered by 12mm speaker drivers and they feature active noise cancellation (ANC) that is said to reduce surrounding disturbances up to 25dB. The device offer Bluetooth v5.3 for connectivity and support A2DP, HFP, HSP, and AVRCP profiles with a maximum operating distance of 10 meters. They can be paired with both Android and iOS devices.

The earbuds have quad mics and are IPX5-rated for sweat and water resistance. The new TWS earbuds can offer up to 35 hours of playback time on a single charge along with the charging case.