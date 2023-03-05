North Korea has been critical of the United States for causing the collapse of international arms control efforts. The country’s government has argued that the US has been responsible for undermining global efforts to control the proliferation of weapons of mass destruction (WMDs).

North Korea has accused the US of double standards in its approach to arms control, citing the US’s continued development and deployment of nuclear weapons, despite being a signatory to various arms control agreements. North Korea has also accused the US of using arms control as a tool for geopolitical maneuvering, rather than as a means of achieving disarmament.

In recent years, the US has withdrawn from several arms control agreements, including the Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces (INF) Treaty and the Open Skies Treaty. The US has also been critical of the Iran nuclear deal, which was designed to limit Iran’s nuclear program in exchange for sanctions relief.

North Korea, which is currently under sanctions for its nuclear program, has argued that the US’s withdrawal from arms control agreements has undermined the credibility of such agreements and has made it less likely that countries will be willing to give up their weapons programs.

Overall, the situation is complex, and both the US and North Korea have been criticized by various countries and international organizations for their actions regarding arms control.