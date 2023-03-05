Relame launches Realme GT 3: Details

Mumbai: Realme launched its Realme GT 3 globally at Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2023. The Realme GT 3 comes in 5 different RAM and storage configurations — 8GB + 128GB, 12GB+256GB, 16GB+256GB, 16GB+512GB, and 16GB+1TB. The price of the base variant has been set at $649 (roughly Rs. 53,500). The pricing of the other variants is yet to be announced. It is offered in Booster Black and Pulse White colours. Details about the availability of the Realme GT 3 in markets other than the US are yet to be revealed.

The dual-SIM (Nano) Realme GT 3 runs on Android 13 with Realme UI 4.0 on top and features a 6.74-inch 1.5K (1,240×2,772 pixels) AMOLED display with up to 144Hz refresh rate, 360Hz touch sampling rate, and 93.69 percent screen to body ratio. The display is also touted to deliver 1,400 nits of peak brightness. The phone is powered by the octa-core Snapdragon 8+ Gen SoC, along with up to 16GB of LPDDR5X RAM.

The Realme GT 3 comes with a triple rear camera setup that houses a 50-megapixel Sony IMX890 primary sensor with an f/1.88 lens that supports optical image stabilisation (OIS). The camera setup also includes an 8-megapixel ultra wide-angle camera with a 112-degree field of view and an f/3.3 lens and a 2-megapixel micros sensor with an f/3.3 lense. For selfies and video chats, there is a 16-megapixel camera sensor at the front. The Realme GT 3 features a 4,600mAh battery that supports 240W SUPERVOOC charging.