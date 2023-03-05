Santhosh Trophy; The legacy of Indian football

The Santosh Trophy is a popular football tournament in India, played between the state teams of different regions. The tournament is named after Maharaja Sir Manmatha Nath Roy Chowdhary, popularly known as Santosh Trophy, who donated the trophy in 1941. The tournament has a rich history and has been a part of Indian football culture for over 75 years.

The first edition of the Santosh Trophy was held in 1941, with Bengal emerging as the champions. The tournament was suspended during the Second World War but resumed in 1945. Since then, it has been held annually, with the exception of a few years when it was not held due to various reasons.

The Santosh Trophy is played on a knockout basis, with teams representing different states competing against each other. The tournament has seen some exciting matches and upsets over the years, with different teams emerging as champions. West Bengal has been the most successful team in the tournament’s history, having won the trophy a record 32 times. Goa is the second-most successful team with 6 wins to their credit.

Over the years, the tournament has seen many talented footballers representing their respective states. Many famous Indian footballers, including Bhaichung Bhutia, IM Vijayan, and Sunil Chhetri, have played in the tournament and helped their teams win the trophy.

In recent years, the Santosh Trophy has faced criticism for not being able to attract the best players due to scheduling conflicts with other leagues and tournaments. Despite this, the tournament remains a popular event in the Indian football calendar and continues to attract fans from across the country.

In conclusion, the Santosh Trophy has a rich history and has played a significant role in the development of football in India. The tournament has provided a platform for talented footballers from different regions to showcase their skills and has contributed to the growth of the sport in the country.