Vivo launches 2 new smartphones in India: Price and specifications

Mumbai: Chinese smartphone brand, Vivo has launched 2 new smartphones in the Indian markets. The company launched Vivo V27 Pro and Vivo V27 as the successor to the Vivo V25 series.

The 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant of Vivo V27 Pro is priced at Rs. 37,999, the 8GB RAM + 256GB storage model will cost Rs. 39,999 and the top-end model with 12GB RAM + 256GB storage has a price tag of Rs. 42,999. The Vivo V27, on the other hand, is priced at Rs. 32,999 for the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage model, and Rs. 36,999 for the 12GB RAM + 256GB storage. The Vivo V27 series comes in Magic Blue and Noble Black colours and they will go on sale in the country through Flipkart, Vivo’s online store and offline retail partners.

The sale will begin on March 6. The sale of Vivo V27 will start from March 23. Consumers pre-booking the handsets using HDFC, ICICI and Kotak Mahindra bank cards can avail of a flat discount of Rs. 3,000.

Also Read: Amazon launches Echo Dot (5th Gen) smart speaker in India: Price and specifications

Both the Vivo V27 series smartphones boast identical specifications and features. The dual SIM (nano) Vivo V27 Pro and Vivo V27 run FunTouch OS 13 based on Android 13, and feature a 6.78-inch full-HD+(1,080×2,400 pixels) AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate. The Vivo V27 Pro is powered by a 4nm MediaTek Dimensity 8200 SoC, coupled with up to 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM. The Vivo V27is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 7200 5G SoC.

Both the models sport a triple rear camera setup with a 50-megapixel Sony IMX766V primary sensor with OIS (Optical Image Stabilisation), an 8-megapixel secondary sensor with an ultra-wide-angle lens, and a 2-megapixel sensor with a macro lens. On the front, the Vivo V27 Pro and Vivo V27 feature a 50-megapixel sensor with autofocus.

Connectivity options include 5G, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v5.3, GPS, Beidu, Glonass, Galileo, Navic, and a USB Type-C port. Sensors on board include an accelerometer, ambient light sensor, e-compass, gyroscope and proximity sensor. The Vivo V27 Pro and Vivo V27 are backed by a 4,600mAh battery, with 66W fast charging.