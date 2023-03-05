Vivo launches new mid-range smartphone: Details

Mumbai: Chinsese smartphone brand, Vivo launched its new mid-range smartphone named ‘Vivo V27e’ in Malaysia. Earlier on March 1, the Chinese company had launched its V27 series of smartphoens in India. The 8GB RAM + 256GB storage variant of Vivo V27e has been launched at a price of RM 1,299 (roughly Rs. 24,000). The handset is available in Glory Black and Lavender Purple colours. The company hasn’t shared any details on the availability of smartphone in India.

The dual SIM handset runs Android 13-based Funtouch OS 13 and is powered by a MediaTek Helio G99 SoC. It sports a 6.62-inch AMOLED display with capacitive multi-touch support and 120Hz refresh rate. The FHD+ display has a 2,400 × 1,080 pixel resolution.

The smartphone packs a 64-megapixel primary rear camera with OIS, accompanied by dual 2-megapixel sensors for bokeh and macro shots. For selfies and video calls, the handset has a 32-megapixel front camera. Connectivity options include dual-band WiFi, Bluetooth 5.2, USB Type-C port, GPS, OTG, and NFC. It houses a 4,600mAh battery with support for 66W flash charging