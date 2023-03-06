3 earthquakes hit Uttarkashi in 12 hours

Uttarkashi: 3 earthquake tremors were felt within 12 hours on the intervening night of Sunday and Monday in Uttarkashi, Uttarakhand. The first tremor was felt at 12.45 AM in the Siror forest of Bhatwari block. The magnitude of the earthquake was 2.5 on the Ritcher Scale. The third tremor was felt at around 10.10 am today. The intensity was measured at 1.8 on the Ritcher scale.

According to the Disaster Management authority in the state, the epicenter of the earthquake is the northern region of Uttarkashi. Uttarkashi falls in India’s seismic zone ‘V Zone’ (maximum risk). With this, 12 earthquake tremors have been felt in Uttarakhand in the last two months.