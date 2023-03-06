4 of family killed after speeding car runs over them

Varanasi: In a tragic incident, four members of a family, including a woman and two toddlers, were killed after a speeding car ran over them. The accident took place near Singhpur flyover in Sarnath police station area of Varanasi.

The deceased have been identified as Vishal, his wife Indravati Devi and two girls, Anshika and Sandhya, both aged 3 years. The car driver and two other passengers also received injuries in the accident. All injured have been admitted to a hospital.

The accident happened when the family from Hridaypur was waiting a vehicle on the roadside. They were going to attend a wedding. According to eyewitnesses, the driver of the car was drunk and he lost control of the car, crushing four people under the wheels.