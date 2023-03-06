Actor assault case: The HC denies Pulsar Suni’s request for bail

Sunil N S, nicknamed Pulsar Suni, an actor accused of assault, was denied bail on Monday by the Kerala High Court, which supported the prosecution’s case.

Suni’s bail application was heard by the court on Monday. Suni moved the plea, citing a Supreme Court ruling from July 13 that stated the accused might request release if the trial was not finished in a fair amount of time. Although the supreme court set a timetable for the trial’s conclusion in the actor assault case, the lower court has requested extra time.

Suni was recently given permission by the HC to attend the trial court and observe the proceedings in person.

Suni’s appeal against the requirement to appear in court via video conference was the subject of the decision.

Suni argued in his appeal that video conferencing only permits him to be there for the first five to ten minutes of the trial.

According to Justice K Babu, an impartial trial is ensured by actual presence in court.

‘The basic goal of criminal procedure is to provide a fair trial, which should never be impeded or jeopardised in any way because it involves the interests of the accused, the victim, and society.’