Airline announces Dh27 tickets to this city

Manila: The low-budget air carrier based in Philippines, Cebu Pacific has announced new offer for passengers. The new offer was announced to mark the 27th anniversary of the airline. The air carrier is celebrating its 27th anniversary on March.

From March 6 until March 10, Filipinos and UAE residents can book their flights to Manila for as low as Dh27 one-way base fare, exclusive of fees and surcharges. The travel period covers April 1 to September 30, 2023. The airline is operating 2 flights a day on the route.

Also Read: 3 earthquakes hit Uttarkashi in 12 hours

CEB is set to restore 100 per cent of its pre-Covid network and capacity in March 2023. It now flies to 34 Philippine and 25 international destinations, spanning across Asia, Australia and the Middle East.