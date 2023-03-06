‘Another example of growing attacks against media’, media bodies on SFI activists barging into Asianet office

Thiruvananthapuram: Top media bodies in the country have condemned SFI activists’ barging into the Kochi office of Malayalam news channel, Asianet News. Activists of SFI, the student’s wing of ruling CPM allegedly barged and intimidated channel staff over a news report about issue of drug and sexual abuse of a young girl in Kerala.

In a joint statement, the Press Club of India, the Indian Women’s Press Corps, the Delhi Union of Journalists and the Kerala Union of Working Journalists said that this incident is another example of growing attacks against media and scribes. The media bodies also called the act ‘illegal’ and said that it must be considered as ‘an attack on press freedom’. They urged the state government to take strict action against those who attacked Asianet office.

‘We protest the attack on the TV channel Asianet News office in Kochi by the activists of the Students’ Federation of India. This is yet another example of the growing attacks against media organisations and journalists in the country. Barging into media offices is illegal and should be considered as an attack on press freedom. We expect the Kerala government to take strict action against those who attacked Asianet,’ the joint statement reads. The media bodies said that the channel had used a a mock video to bring out the issue of drug and sexual abuse.

Also Read: CPM MP John Brittas is American spy, leaked many party secrets, alleges magazine

‘Stamping such a programme as fake news suggests ignorance of the professional ways used by news organisations to protect the identity of victims of sexual assault. We condemn the attempts by certain political outfits, organisations and social media influencers in Kerala to instill media phobia by labelling all news and views as fake if they disagree with it,’ it added.

Meanwhile, the Kerala Police had registered a case against 30 SFI activists on the issue. Meanwhile, the Kerala Police on Sunday raided the offices of the Asianet news channel in Kozhikode.

‘So @pinarayivijayan facing serious corruption charges n questions from media thinks he can wriggle out n distract ppl by intimidating media using his SFI hoodlums n thn his Police #Joker,’ tweeted Union Minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar.