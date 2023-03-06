Commodity Market: Gold price edge higher

Mumbai: Price of gold edged higher in the Kerala market. On the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), gold futures were trading at Rs 55,940 per 10 gram, up Rs 219 or 0.39%. Silver futures were trading lower by Rs 422 at Rs 64,823 per kg.

Globally, the yellow metal prices were lower on Monday as central banks indicated further interest rate hikes to combat high inflation. Spot gold was down 0.1% at $1,853.99 per ounce, after climbing to its highest since 15 February on Friday. U.S. gold futures rose 0.3% to $1,859.90.