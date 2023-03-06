CPM MP John Brittas is American spy, leaked many party secrets, alleges magazine

Thiruvananthapuram: An article published by a Malayalam magazine has raised serious allegations against CPM Rajya Sabha member John Brittas. Janashakti magazine accused that John Brittas, who is also the state committee member of the ruling party and MD of the party channel Kairali is an agent of American spy agency, Central Intelligence Agency(CIA).The article was published in the March issue of Janashakti magazine.

The article alleges that Brittas has leaked many party secrets to the US intelligence agency since his days as the Delhi correspondent of CPM’s mouthpiece Deshabhimani. It also claimed that several senior and prominent leaders of CPM are aware of this. But they are not responding this due to fear of Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan.

The article published in the magazine also claimed that former US Ambassador to India Hopper has made it clear that John Brittas,, is leaking information about CPM to USA. It also claimed that senior CPM leader and former minister Thomas Isaac has received documents from the Columbia University in America about the decisive moves in the CPM in Kerala. The article also says that Thomas Isaac has informed this to Prakash Karat, then general secretary of CPM.

The article also accused that John Brittas have tried to topple VS Achuthanandan from the CM post for Pinarayi Vijayan. The article also points out that there were CIA interventions here and evidence of this came to light in 2010.

The article alleges that John Brittas is the new power centre in the party and the comments made by John Brittas in the Kozhikode Mujahid conference regarding the Babri Masjid are serious. It also accused that Britas tried to ignite communalism by targeting Hindu-Muslim conflict on the Babri Masjid issue.