Forex Market: Indian rupee rises against US dollar

Mumbai: The Indian currency appreciated against the US dollar in the forex market. Positive trend in domestic equities, weak crude oil prices and muted dollar index and sustained foreign fund inflows supported the local currency.

At the interbank foreign exchange, the domestic currency opened at 81.85 against the US dollar. During trading, it then climbed to 81.73, registering a rise of 24 paise over its previous close. On Friday, the Indian rupee closed at 81.97 against the US currency.

Meanwhile, the dollar index, which measures the US dollar’s strength against a basket of six currencies, fell 0.09% to 104.43. Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) were net buyers in the Indian capital market as they purchased shares worth Rs 246.24 crore.