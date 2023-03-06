Indian Navy test-fires ship-launched version of BrahMos missile

New Delhi: Indian Navy successfully test- fired the ship-launched version of BrahMos missile. The test-fire was carried out from a Kolkata-class guided missile destroyer warship in the Arabian Sea. It was done with the indigenous seeker and booster designed by the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO).
The anti-ship version of the BrahMos cruise missile was successfully test-fired jointly by the Navy and the Andaman and Nicobar Command in April last year.
BrahMos supersonic cruise missiles has a speed of 2.8 Mach or about three times the speed of sound. The missiles can be launched from a range of platforms such as submarines, ships, aircraft, or land. It is developed and manufactured by BrahMos Aerospace. BrahMos Aerospace was established in 1998.The joint Indian-Russian enterprise was named after the rivers of Brahmaputra and Moscow.
#IndianNavy’s successful precision strike in the #ArabianSea by ship launched #BrahMos missile with @DRDO_India designed #Indigenous Seeker & Booster reinforces its commitment towards #AatmaNirbharta.#AatmaNirbharBharat@DefenceMinIndia @PMOIndia @IN_WNC @IN_WesternFleet pic.twitter.com/yErzO2Iout
— SpokespersonNavy (@indiannavy) March 5, 2023
