Indian Navy test-fires ship-launched version of BrahMos missile

New Delhi: Indian Navy successfully test- fired the ship-launched version of BrahMos missile. The test-fire was carried out from a Kolkata-class guided missile destroyer warship in the Arabian Sea. It was done with the indigenous seeker and booster designed by the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO).

The anti-ship version of the BrahMos cruise missile was successfully test-fired jointly by the Navy and the Andaman and Nicobar Command in April last year.

BrahMos supersonic cruise missiles has a speed of 2.8 Mach or about three times the speed of sound. The missiles can be launched from a range of platforms such as submarines, ships, aircraft, or land. It is developed and manufactured by BrahMos Aerospace. BrahMos Aerospace was established in 1998.The joint Indian-Russian enterprise was named after the rivers of Brahmaputra and Moscow.