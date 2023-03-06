Indian Railways cancels 329 trains today: Full list

New Delhi: The Indian Railways on Monday fully cancelled 242 trains and partially cancelled 87 trains. These trains scheduled to operate today were cancelled due to maintenance and operational-related works. The list of cancelled trains comprises trains running from several cities like Delhi, Kanpur, Asansol, Lucknow, Bokaro Steel City, Buxar, Amravati, Wardha, Nagpur, Pune, Pathankot, Madurai, Rameswaram, etc.

Indian Railways has requested passengers to check train details by visiting https://enquiry.indianrail.gov.in/mntes or NTES app. The national transporter informed that tickets booked via IRCTC website will be cancelled automatically and a refund will be initiated in the user’s accounts. Passengers who have booked tickets through counters will have to visit the reservation counter to claim the refund.

List of fully cancelled trains as shared by Western Railway on March 6:

Train number 22963 Bandra Terminus – Bhavnagar SF Express will remain cancelled

Train number 09622 Bandra Terminus – Ajmer Special will remain cancelled

Train number 11127 Bhusaval – Katni Express will remain cancelled

Train number 00919 Surat – Nakaha Jungle Parcel Special will remain cancelled

Complete List of Fully Cancelled Trains On March 6 (Monday)

Also Read: Women’s Premier League 2023: Mumbai Indians to face Royal Challengers Bangalore today: Possible playing XI

Full list of cancelled train numbers:

01825 , 01826 , 03085 , 03086 , 03359 , 03360 , 03591 , 03592 , 03649 , 04041 , 04042 , 04139 , 04203 , 04204 , 04263 , 04264 , 04267 , 04268 , 04305 , 04306 , 04319 , 04320 , 04337 , 04338 , 04379 , 04380 , 04403 , 04404 , 04648 , 04916 , 04919 , 04927 , 04938 , 04950 , 04953 , 04958 , 04959 , 04961 , 04963 , 04964 , 04987 , 04988 , 04999 , 05000 , 05085 , 05086 , 05117 , 05118 , 05241 , 05245 , 05247 , 05334 , 05366 , 05489 , 05490 , 05491 , 05492 , 05517 , 05518 , 05591 , 05592 , 05685 , 05686 , 05689 , 05692 , 06405 , 06409 , 06601 , 06602 , 06609 , 06610 , 06651 , 06652 , 06653 , 06654 , 06655 , 06656 , 06663 , 06664 , 06684 , 06687 , 06701 , 06702 , 06780 , 06802 , 06803 , 06848 , 07464 , 07465 , 07906 , 07907 , 07976 , 08031 , 08032 , 09369 , 09370 , 09431 , 09432 , 09433 , 09434 , 09437 , 09438 , 09459 , 09460 , 09475 , 09476 , 09481 , 09482 , 09487 , 09488 , 09491 , 09492 , 09497 , 09498 , 10101 , 10102 , 11025 , 11026 , 11115 , 11116 , 11426 , 12073 , 12074 , 12225 , 12245 , 12246 , 12277 , 12278 , 12503 , 12529 , 12530 , 12531 , 12532 , 12605 , 12668 , 12703 , 12744 , 12821 , 12822 , 12863 , 12864 , 12875 , 12891 , 12892 , 13309 , 13310 , 13343 , 13344 , 13511 , 13512 , 14213 , 14214 , 14223 , 14224 , 14234 , 14235 , 14236 , 14331 , 14332 , 14521 , 14522 , 14819 , 14820 , 14821 , 14822 , 15009 , 15010 , 15053 , 15069 , 15070 , 15081 , 15082 , 15084 , 15113 , 15114 , 15120 , 15203 , 15204 , 16213 , 16214 , 16731 , 16732 , 16779 , 16845 , 16846 , 17236 , 17237 , 17238 , 17347 , 17348 , 18046 , 18104 , 18115 , 18116 , 18415 , 18416 , 19119 , 19120 , 20411 , 20412 , 20601 , 20931 , 20948 , 20949 , 22306 , 22531 , 22532 , 22623 , 22627 , 22628 , 22667 , 22832 , 22959 , 22960 , 31411 , 31414 , 31423 , 31432 , 31711 , 31712 , 36031 , 36032 , 36033 , 36034 , 36035 , 36036 , 36037 , 36038 , 36071 , 36072 , 36085 , 36086 , 36825 , 37011 , 37012 , 37343 , 37354 , 37611 , 37614 , 37815 , 37834 , 37840

How to confirm if your train is cancelled:

Visit indianrail.gov.in/mntes and select the date of the journey

Next, select Exceptional Trains on the top panel of the screen

Click on Cancelled Trains option

Select Fully or Partially option to see full list of trains with time, routes and other details as per requirement