Indian Railways issues new rules for passengers

New Delhi: The Indian Railways have issued new rules for passengers. The new night rules were issued to ensure the convenience of passengers.

As per the new guidelines, no passengers in their respective seats, compartments or coaches can talk on mobile in a loud voice or listen to music at high decibels without earphones. Passengers travelling in groups can not interact after 10 PM. Lower-berth Passengers can not say anything if a middle-berth co-passenger opens up their seat. Also, no passengers will be allowed to keep the lights on after 10 PM except the night light. Strict actions will be taken against passengers who violate these rules.

Also Read: International Unemployment Day 2023: Know the history and importance

Online food in train services can not serve food after 10 PM. However, passengers can pre-order your meal or breakfast in train even at night with e-catering services.The On-board TTE (Travelling Ticket Examiner), catering staff, and other railway personnel have also been asked to maintain the public etiquette in trains and guide people if they are creating problems for co-passengers.