International Unemployment Day 2023: Know the history and importance

New Delhi: International Unemployment Day is celebrated on 6 March every year. The day is celebrated to raise awareness about rate of unemployment and how it affects economy and vice versa. The day is observed to bring attention to the plight of unemployed.

In 1929 there was a huge stock market crash in several countries. This led to an economic crisis across the globe which is called ‘Great Depression’. Unemployment became a widespread issue. People came out on streets with an aim to protest over the mass unemployment associated with the Great Depression.

The Executive Committee of the Communist International (ECCI)in 1930 has made a proposal to observe March 6 as an ‘international day’ of protest against unemployment. Earlier the date for the campaigns were scheduled for 26 February 1930. But it was rescheduled to March 6. The marches resulted in two deaths of protestors in Berlin, injuries at events in Vienna and the Basque city of Bilbao.

International Unemployment Day is dedicated to raising awareness about the struggles of the unemployed.