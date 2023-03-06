Scientists discover new disease called ‘Plasticosis’ in birds that is caused by the consumption of plastics

Scientists have identified a brand-new illness in birds dubbed ‘Plasticosis’ that is exclusively brought on by ingesting plastics. Birds that had consumed plastic have left scarred tissues in their digestive tracts, according to researchers in Australia and the UK.

The sickness is brought on by the “permanent presence of plastic in the body’s digestive system,” which can result in chronic inflammation and even the production of scar tissue, claims the study, which was published in the journal of Hazardous Materials.

In 30 flesh-footed shearwater birds, including 21 fledglings between 80 and 90 days old that had recently passed away, the researchers discovered plastic residues. These were gathered in Australia’s Lord Howe Island.

Upon close observation, they found microplastic pieces in the bodies of the birds. A bird was found to have consumed 12.5 per cent of its body weight in plastic.

The study found that the more plastic a bird consumed, the more scarring it had on the tissues.