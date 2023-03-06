Will put an end to 90-metre question this year: Says Olympic champion Neeraj Chopra

Kolkata: Olympic javelin champion Neeraj Chopra has achieved almost everything which an athlete can dream of but if there is one thing which he is being asked all the time, that is when will he breach that 90-metre mark. The World Championship silver medallist has thrown his best of 89.94 metres at Diamond League in Stockholm, Sweden in June last year.

‘This year I will put an end to the 90-metre question. I have been asked this question many times and I think I will be able to end this question this year’, said Neeraj Chopra at the Revsports Trailblazers platform. The 25-year-old interacted with the national women’s under-19 cricket team ahead of the final of the ICC Women’s U19 T20 World Cup clash against England. He enjoyed speaking to the U-19 world cup winning women’s cricket team and found them to be confident and self aware.

‘It is not because of me that they won. They won because they were capable and played extremely well’, said the Olympic champion. All eyes will be on the star Indian javelin thrower who could not play in Commonwealth Games 2022 in Birmingham and fans are eager to see him in Asian Games in Hangzhou in September this year where he will be looking to defend his crown. With Neeraj Chopra training hard in South Africa the expectations from him are sky high.