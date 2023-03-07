23 protesters charged with domestic terrorism in the US state of Georgia in Atlanta ‘Cop City’ protest

In the US state of Georgia on Monday, 23 protesters—among them a Canadian and a Frenchman—were charged with domestic terrorism after breaking into a police training facility and hurling Molotov cocktails and bricks at security personnel.

The police said that an organised attack was launched by ‘construction equipments and violent agitators’ against police were set on fire at the location of the Atlanta facility, which is also known as ‘Cop City’ by opponents.

When officials first floated their proposal in 2021, the training center—which has been built on 85 acres (34 hectares) of South River Forest land in DeKalb County—has consistently faced significant opposition as opposition to the proposed plans grows.

‘This wasn’t about a public safety training centre, this was about anarchy, and this was about the attempt to destabilise,’ said Atlanta police chief Darin Schierbaum, in a late-night press conference.

As per the police statement, 35 people were detained and 23 of them were ‘charged with domestic terrorism’.