DH Latest NewsDH NEWSKeralaLatest NewsIndiaNEWSPolitics

CM’s aide Raveendran arrives at the ED headquarters for interrogation in the Life Mission case

Mar 7, 2023, 12:51 pm IST

To be questioned in the Life Mission fraud case, C M Raveendran, the additional private secretary to the chief minister of Kerala, came at the Enforcement Directorate (ED) headquarters here on Tuesday morning.

He was assigned a date to appear before the ED on February 27, but he did not do so. He continued that day to do business as usual in his office at the Legislative Assembly compound.

According to the ED case, of the Rs 19 crore given by the Red Crescent of the United Arab Emirates for the construction company Unitac, a ‘commission’ of Rs 4.5 crore allegedly went to some officials and middlemen.

Tags
shortlink
Mar 7, 2023, 12:51 pm IST

Post Your Comments

Back to top button