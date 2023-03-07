Kozhikode youth pushed from moving train

At Koyilandy, a passenger on the Mangalore Thiruvananthapuram Express shoved a young man out of the train, resulting in his death. Sonu Muthu, 48, of Tamil Nadu’s Sivaganga district has been detained by the police.

The deceased hasn’t been named yet. He appears to be around 25 years old, according to the police.

Now, his body has been moved to a local mortuary. There are efforts being taken to identify the deceased, informed Koyilandy Railway Police.

Around 10.30 p.m. on Sunday, Sonu pushed the man outside of the Aanakkulam Railway Gate. Images depicting the verbal fight between the two and Sonu shoving the teenager away have been recovered by RPF. As the train passengers reported the incident to the railway police, Sonu was apprehended in Kozhikode.

Similar circumstances led to the death of another migrant worker from Uttar Pradesh, Vivek, last month in Kozhikode after Muffadur Islam, a buddy, forced him off the Kannur Ernakulam Intercity Express. Passengers informed police to the occurrence, and they located and apprehended the offender at Vadakara station.