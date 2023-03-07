Manish Sisodia wants the Bhagwad Gita, vipassana, and medicines in jail while he is in judicial detention till March 20

Manish Sisodia, a former deputy chief minister of Delhi, was taken into custody on Monday and placed in judicial detention till March 20. Sisodia requested his glasses, a copy of the Bhagavad Gita, the Vipassana cell, and his prescribed medications at a court proceeding.

The court ordered the Tihar jail administration to take into account Sisodia’s request to be permitted to practise Vipassana meditation while also allowing him to bring the Bhagavad Gita, eyeglasses, and medication to jail.

Following his detention last month, Manish Sisodia spent a week in the CBI’s care. The CBI informed the court on Monday that while it is not currently seeking additional custody of Sisodia since ‘the accused person’s conduct is not correct,’ it will do so in the future. Until March 20, Manish Sisodia will be detained in Tihar.