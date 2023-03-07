Manish Sisodia will be interrogated in jail by the Enforcement Directorate

The Enforcement Directorate will examine Manish Sisodia, a former deputy chief minister of Delhi, in prison today about the matter involving the Delhi liquor policy. This is seen to be an indication that the agency looking into financial crimes may eventually arrest the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader.

In its investigations into charges of money-laundering connected to the liquor policy case in which Manish Sisodia was yesterday sentenced to two weeks in Tihar jail, the Enforcement Directorate will take note of Mr. Sisodia’s remarks.

The CBI detained Mr. Sisodia on February 26. Two days after his detention, he resigned from the Delhi cabinet.

Before making an arrest, the Enforcement Directorate must record the suspect’s statement.

The second-ranking AAP member has been charged with corruption in connection with a new alcohol policy that was abandoned within nine months after Delhi Lieutenant. Governor VK Saxena recommended a CBI investigation. After implementing a new policy in November 2021, the Arvind Kejriwal administration is accused of providing unauthorised privileges to holders of liquor licences.