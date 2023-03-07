Natalie Dormer who played Margaery Tyrell in GOT marries David Oakes in an intimate ceremony

Actress Natalie Dormer, who played Margaery Tyrell in Game Of Thrones has reportedly married her fiancé David Oakes. The actor pair reportedly said ‘I do’ last month and celebrated their union with a private meal at Roth Bar&Grill in Bruton, Somerset. The couple shares a two-year-old daughter together.

According to MailOnline ‘The wedding was fairly low-key because Natalie and David didn’t want it to be a big party, but it was still a day to remember. They are pretty private people, so they just wanted to share the event with a small number of people. But, it was a lovely ceremony.’

Dormer, 41, and the Vikings: Valhalla star, 39, began dating in 2019, two years after starring together in the play, Venus in Fur.

In January 2021, they welcomed their first child together- a baby girl. In a later interview, the Tudor actress reflected on motherhood and described her baby as ‘an absolute joy.’ She also joked that she got pregnant during the pandemic because there was little else to do.