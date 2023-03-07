On Vivian Richards’ birthday, daughter Masaba pens heartfelt post | See post

Mumbai: On the occasion of legendary cricketer Viv Richards’ birthday, his daughter and fashion designer Masaba penned a heartfelt post.

Taking to Instagram, Masaba wrote, ‘Happy Birthday Dad. You did good. WE did so good. And I cannot wait to show you everything I will do next without any fear’. Masaba also dropped pictures with her dad from her post-wedding function with actor Satyadeep Misra.

Actress Neena Gupta and former West Indies player Vivian Alexander Richards had Masaba out of wedlock and have lived separately throughout their life. Neena welcomed her daughter Masaba on November 2, 1989. She raised her alone. In 2008, Neena got married to chartered accountant Vivek Mehra.

In January 2023, Masaba tied the knot with Satyadeep. Viv Richards attended his daughter’s wedding and Masaba was extremely happy about that. ‘For the first time ever – My whole life came together. This is us. My beautiful blended family. Everything from here on is just bonus’, Masaba had posted on Instagram while sharing images from her wedding ceremony.