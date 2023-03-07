POCSO case victim found hanging in a forest close to Kollam

On Tuesday, a POCSO (Protection of Children from Sexual Offenses) case survivor, age 16, was found hanged in a nearby woodland.

The deceased was a Kulathupuzha native. In a woodland not far from a relative’s home, her body was discovered.

The girl’s mother reported her missing on March 5, informer authorities. She was discovered in an Oyur young man’s home after an investigation. The girl was a minor, thus the court remanded the child under POCSO.

After spending some time at her relative’s home on Tuesday, the girl vanished. She wasn’t discovered hanging in the nearby woodland until until later.