In the early hours of Tuesday, two Keralites were killed in an accident in Theni when the tyre of their automobile broke and it collided with a lorry.

Ajesh and Gokul, both 23 years old, were killed. They were from the Kottayam town neighbourhood of Thiruvathukkal.

The accident injured Anathu, a local of Vadavathoor, a village close to Kottayam. He suffered serious injuries and has been admitted to the Theni Medical College Hospital.