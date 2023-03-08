18-month-old Indian toddler crowned as the youngest ‘prodigy’

An 18-month-old Indian toddler has been crowned as the youngest ‘prodigy’ artist after he made 50 contemporary fluid art paintings using 43 techniques, without the use of a traditional brush.

Arhaan Sai Gourishetty, a resident of southern Hyderabad city who has previously amassed four world and two national records, received the title from the World Book of Records.

He was also given several honours by the London-based organisation, including Prodigy of Fluid Arts and Youngest Art Prodigy by the Super Kids Telugu Book of Records.

This achievement is notable since Arhaan completed it all without formal instruction in the usage of paintbrushes.

He reportedly used 43 techniques, including the innovative use of toy car wheels as tools to create unique textures, which were both aesthetically stunning and emotionally engaging.

According to reports, Arhanan’s parents— Arun Sai Gourishetty and Snehitha Gourishetty—were the first to introduce him to his creative side and unleashed his innate ability for attention to detail.